Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $37,703,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.