Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 859 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $101,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $967,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

