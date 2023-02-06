Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.00. 55,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 995,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Constellium Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.