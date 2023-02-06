Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.00. 55,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 995,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Constellium Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Constellium by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Constellium by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 713,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

