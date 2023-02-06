ConstitutionDAO Price Reaches $0.0285 on Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $144.10 million and $31.11 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002695 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00425291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.49 or 0.29008148 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00428828 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
