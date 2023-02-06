Continuum Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $9,401.13 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

