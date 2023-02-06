Contrasting AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Northern Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AZZ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30% Northern Technologies International 3.07% 4.18% 3.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AZZ and Northern Technologies International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AZZ presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Northern Technologies International has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. Given Northern Technologies International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Technologies International is more favorable than AZZ.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AZZ pays out -64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AZZ and Northern Technologies International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $902.66 million 1.20 $84.02 million ($1.05) -41.28 Northern Technologies International $74.16 million 1.62 $6.32 million $0.25 51.20

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZZ beats Northern Technologies International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.