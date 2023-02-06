Contrasting South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South32 and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.61 $2.67 billion N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -3.81

Analyst Recommendations

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for South32 and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 2 3 0 2.60 TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

South32 has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South32 beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

(Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

