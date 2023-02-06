Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.41.

CMMC stock opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$461.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,454,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,946,450.93. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,454,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,946,450.93. Also, Director William Albert Washington purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,050,700 shares of company stock worth $7,312,641.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

