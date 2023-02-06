CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 1,466 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.28% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. 42,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,618. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

