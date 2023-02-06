CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,854 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.16% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $465,394. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 251,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

