CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 136,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,978. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Simon Property Group

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

