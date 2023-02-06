CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,867,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,652,000 after buying an additional 1,403,558 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 459,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,404,434. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $246.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

