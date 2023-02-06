CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 174 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,230. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

