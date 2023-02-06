CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 809 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 340,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,920. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

