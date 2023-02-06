CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE NVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.55. 456,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.