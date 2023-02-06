Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

GLW traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 221,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,304. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.