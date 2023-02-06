CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells $281,730.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.45. 82,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,858. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10.

Get CorVel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.