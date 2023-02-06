Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184.63 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $14.53 or 0.00063420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $184.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00087260 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010412 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00024423 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000247 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.