Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184.63 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $14.53 or 0.00063420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $184.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00087260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00024423 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.