Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMREGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.42 on Monday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Costamare by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

