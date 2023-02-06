Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.
Costamare Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.42 on Monday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
About Costamare
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.