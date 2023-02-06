Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Cranswick Stock Down 0.2 %

CWK opened at GBX 3,266 ($40.34) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,140.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,057.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,548 ($31.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,888 ($48.02).

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

In related news, insider Liz Barber bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £31,550 ($38,965.05). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Reckitt purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.15) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,332.35). Also, insider Liz Barber purchased 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £31,550 ($38,965.05).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Stories

