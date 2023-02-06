Credit Suisse Group Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $100.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.