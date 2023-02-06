Credit Suisse Group Raises Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $30.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

