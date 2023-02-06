Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 6.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.72. 39,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 86,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $218,690. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Cricut by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

