Critical Contrast: Logiq (WEYL) & Its Competitors

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Logiq to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 738 3828 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Logiq’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -12.07 Logiq Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,078.31

Logiq’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Logiq peers beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

