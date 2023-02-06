CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $111.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

