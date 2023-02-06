Crypto International Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto International has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $141,556.17 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00427444 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.06 or 0.29154958 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00426970 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.4309188 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,197.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

