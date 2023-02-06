CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 1,527,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,967,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

