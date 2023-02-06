CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.71 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.