Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 439,577 shares of company stock worth $30,000,311 and sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $184.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

