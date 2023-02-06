Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DAWN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,030,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,178 shares of company stock worth $2,638,412. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.