DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

LDOS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,652 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

