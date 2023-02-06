DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.29. 493,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,192. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

