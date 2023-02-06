DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 731,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.