DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,466,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,693,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,410,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

