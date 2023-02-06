DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 282 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REGL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. 70,136 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

