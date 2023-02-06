DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

DBVT stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

