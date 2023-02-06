DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

