DeepOnion Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $785,366.83 and $700.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00230069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00099697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00063549 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000422 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,804 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

