Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €245.00 ($266.30) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €2.60 ($2.83) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €230.50 ($250.54). 181,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of 52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €212.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €189.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($240.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

