Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAHGF. Liberum Capital downgraded Pets at Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

