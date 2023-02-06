Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $183.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

