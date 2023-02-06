DeXe (DEXE) One Day Volume Hits $1.70 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $107.97 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00012880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.91638797 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,148,679.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

