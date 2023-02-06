Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.71.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
TSE:DBM traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 152,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,755. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.10. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Featured Stories
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.