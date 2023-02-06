Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

TSE:DBM traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 152,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,755. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.10. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$744.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$658.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

