Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

