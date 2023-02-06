easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 370

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 529.92 ($6.54).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.49. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62.

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

