Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $212.88. 27,420,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,427,578. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

