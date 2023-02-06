Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Centene worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $44,363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 167.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

CNC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,244. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

