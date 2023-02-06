Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 1.57% of Dynavax Technologies worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

