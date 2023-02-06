Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 76,060 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76,060 shares during the period. RadNet comprises approximately 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $44,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RadNet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 82,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.57.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

