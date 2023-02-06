Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.45% of Toast worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toast by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. 2,324,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,959. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,460,230 shares of company stock valued at $172,049,343. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

