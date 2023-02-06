Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,296 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.73. The stock had a trading volume of 779,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

